Clearing the way

Quincy Wilde, 14, of Sidney, shovels out his family’s driveway along East Hoewisher Road on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Quincy said he had been shoveling for an hour. Chiseling ice off the walkway leading to the front door of his house had taken up a lot of his time. Quincy is the son of Aharon Wilde.

Quincy Wilde, 14, of Sidney, shovels out his family’s driveway along East Hoewisher Road on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Quincy said he had been shoveling for an hour. Chiseling ice off the walkway leading to the front door of his house had taken up a lot of his time. Quincy is the son of Aharon Wilde. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_SDN012623RemovingSnow.jpg Quincy Wilde, 14, of Sidney, shovels out his family’s driveway along East Hoewisher Road on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Quincy said he had been shoveling for an hour. Chiseling ice off the walkway leading to the front door of his house had taken up a lot of his time. Quincy is the son of Aharon Wilde. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News