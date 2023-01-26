125 Years

January 26, 1898

Karmire Brothers opened their bowling alley Saturday evening. There was a large crowd present throughout the evening and many tried their luck at rolling the balls and knocking down the pins. As bowling is something new in Sidney the majority of those bowling were inexperienced.

—————

The survey corps that has been surveying the proposed line of the Miami River and Belt railroad commenced running a line from Minster to Piqua today.

—————

With conditions in Havana reported at fever pitch, the U.S. battleship “Maine” was ordered into the Havana harbor today.

100 Years

January 26, 1923

The stockholders of the Knights of Columbus Co. at their meeting last evening named the following directors E.F. Salm, Louis R. Wagner, B.B. Amann, Ed. C Wolf, George Quatman, F.X. Lauterbur, Louis H. Brown, Leo Magel, Robert Schneider, John J. Collins, and Urban Doorley.

—————

The Dodge sedan occupied by Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Calhoun, of the children’s home, skidded at the curve of South Miami avenue last evening and turned turtle over the river embankment. Mrs. Bertha Smith and Ora Snider, employees, were with the Calhouns at the time. All escaped injury except Mrs. Smith who had her back sprained and was bruised. The machine was badly wrecked.

75 Years

January 26, 1948

The gas situation in Sidney at 2 o’clock this afternoon had reached the critical stage and DP&L officials saw little prospect for improvement as the severe cold wave continued. The mercury was down to seven below zero this morning. Gas pressures which had held fairly well during the morning started declining at the noon hour and at press time had fallen to a point that there was some question they could be held through the open dinner hour.

—————

The Crusey Grocery, formerly owned and operated by Clem A. Crusey at 120 Clay street, has been sold to Kenneth Fogt, who assumed charge of the business today. Crusey had operated the business for 25 years over two separate periods.

—————

Ernest Shively, local sports enthusiast, will head the Sidney Yellow Jacket Booster club during the coming year, on the basis of election results announced today by Wilson Stockstill, secretary. Named to serve with Shively are Hugh Bertsch, vice president; Glen Hildebrand, treasurer, and Harvey Stratton, secretary.

50 Years

January 26, 1973

JACKSON CENTER – Patrolman R.E. Fogt, a native of Jackson Center, assigned to the Bellefontaine Post of the State Highway Patrol, was selected Outstanding Patrolman of the Year for 1972.

Patrolman Fogt will receive a one-week scholarship to attend the Law-Medicine Center at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, to study a course in “Police Work With Juveniles.”

—————

WASHINGTON – The city of Washington said its final farewell today to Lyndon Baines Johnson. The body of the former president – eulogized as the “tall man with giant character” – was then taken home for burial in the Pedernales River country of Texas he loved. Johnson’s final resting place is a plot under a huge, live oak in the family cemetery at the Johnson ranch. The site is 100 yards from the house in which he was born 64 years ago.

25 Years

January 26, 1998

Sidney residents Linda Monroe and John Freytag have been appointed to the Shelby County Historical Society Board of Trustees, announced society President Rich Wallace.

Monroe, a teacher at Emerson Elementary School, and Freytag, architect partner of Freytag & Associates, replace retiring board members Tom George and Sherrie Casad-Lodge. George, a member of the society’s youth committee, and Casad-Lodge remain active in the society, focusing on youth educational materials and the society’s extensive Internet Web Site.

“The new board members bring important perspectives as the society expands its programs to educate students about their local history and as Sidney works to preserve its unique architecture,’ Wallace said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

