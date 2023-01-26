Zoning Board of Appeals approves two variance requests

SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved two variance requests during a meeting on Jan. 17.

Cindy Helman of Piper Visions, LLC/WiseBridge Wealth Management, LLC requested a variance to the streetscaping requirements to reduce the required street trees from three to zero for the WiseBridge office on West Russell Road. The staff said properties in the vicinity of WiseBridge currently have no street trees either and if the required trees were planted, they would interfere with water lines and obscure access to a fire hydrant. If the trees were planted on another portion of the property, they would interfere with a utility pole and wires. Widening Russell Road could also be a factor in the future and the trees would have to be removed during that time.

Randy Francis, on behalf of Trustee Lynn Lindsey, requested a variance to construct an accessory building in the side and front yards of a property located at Winfield Court. The staff said the building could not be built in the rear yard because of a downward slope leading to a ravine and building the structure in the front and side yards would not have a detrimental effect on the character of the neighborhood because it would be more than 100 feet away from the street and blocked by trees in the front yard.

Board members Petra Sloan and Mary Paulus were absent and excused by the board.

At a meeting on Nov. 21, 2022, the board approved a variance request from CESO, Inc., on behalf of Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc. on Fair Road, to increase the maximum front yard setback from 60 feet to 96.77 feet. Love’s plans to build a truck wash onto their truck maintenance building. They also approved a request from Scott Huffman to expand a non-conforming accessory garage for Low Voltage Solutions on Wapakoneta Avenue.

The next Zoning Board of Appeals meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.