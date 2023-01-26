Planning Commission amends zoning code

SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a zoning code amendment pertaining to historical and educational signs at a meeting on Jan. 17.

After the staff reviewed the proposed downtown wall mural designs from the Shelby County Historical Society, they determined that the designs meet the definition of a sign in the zoning code because several of them include historical information. The staff proposed adding an exemption to the sign section of the zoning code to read, “historic or educational signs affixed to a building wall or window area which do not include a commercial message, logo, or trademark, do not include information concerning a current or future event, and do not contain any property identification message.”

The staff noted public art plans don’t have to be run by the city beforehand, but it is recommended so the city can review the zoning code to ensure the art isn’t considered a sign.

The commission also elected members David Gross to chair and Patricia Miller to vice chair.

The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

