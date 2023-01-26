Land Bank approves Wagner lot replat

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) approved a contract with Choice One Engineering regarding the Wagner property at a meeting on Jan. 17.

Choice One Engineering will replat the property down to one lot and vacate the alleys for a maximum of $5,500. Land Bank representatives have been meeting with Sidney Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth biweekly and have identified issues such as the structure encroaching on CSX property; identifying and abating asbestos; and removing parked vehicles from the property. The bidding process for the demolition phase will begin soon.

The group agreed to continue membership in the Ohio Land Bank Association because they are a good resource, and they approved payment of $500 to the association for 2023. They also approved the 2023 budget.

As mentioned in the director’s report, Director Doug Ahlers said the Land Bank has acquired 109 units through December 2022, of which 80 units have been demolished and 68 units have been disposed of using various means. Fence installation at 527 St. Marys Ave. has been completed, and properties demolished in December include 109 Hickory St. in Botkins and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson. The units at 411 Sixth Ave. and 414 and 414 1/2 S. Miami Ave. will be demolished by the end of January. A unit at 732 N. Broadway Ave. has been donated to Habitat for Humanity. 11 units were sold to developers to build new housing – most of which are located downtown – and nine properties are in various stages of foreclosure. There were no new acquisitions in December.

The total income for December was $14,955.54, of which $14,951.50 came from several lots sold to Trivium Development plus an additional lot sold, all of which will be used for new housing. The total expenses were $3,254.58, of which $545 was program expenses and $2,709.58 was administrative expenses. The ending balance was $539,972.69.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

