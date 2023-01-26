Compensation Commission approves salary increases

SIDNEY – The Sidney Compensation Commission approved increases to salaries for the mayor and council members during a meeting on Jan. 18.

Effective Dec. 1, 2023, the salary for the mayor will be $6,100 per year and the salary for council members will be $5,000 per year. At the 2021 meeting, the commission approved a mayor’s salary of $5,900 per year and council members’ salaries of $4,800 per year, effective Dec. 1, 2021.

According to the city’s charter, the commission is to meet every odd-numbered year prior to March 1 to determine these salaries. The City Council has the option to reject the recommendations by passing a resolution within 30 days of the commission’s meeting.

New commission member Terry Pellman introduced himself to the group and Dan Heitmeyer was reappointed to the chairperson at the meeting.

