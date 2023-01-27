125 Years

January 27, 1897

Members of city council at their meeting last evening adopted an ordinance prohibiting the burying of dead in the Starrett cemetery in the future. The ordinance was passed after the rules were suspended and it was given a third reading. Members also adopted a resolution to provide for the submitting of the question of issuing bonds in the sum of $41,000 for sewer purposes at the next municipal election.

—————

In response to a call issued by Milton Bennett, as president of the McKinley Club, a number of Republicans gathered at the assembly room yesterday afternoon. A noticeable feature of the meeting was the absence of the members of the Republican party in this county who are known as leaders of the Foraker wing.

100 Years

January 27, 1923

H.L. Loudenback and sons, Voress and Clarence, are opening up architect and building offices in the Kah building on the north side of the square. They have leased the rear suite of rooms on the second floor. H.L. Loudenback has been a leading building contractor in this city for over 30 years.

—————

All officers were re-elected when members of the Brotherhood Class of the First Methodist church met for as dinner meeting at the church last evening. Forest Christian was named president; R.D. Mede, first vice president; Dr. Arlington Ailes, second vice president; Ed McVay, third vice president; Fred Dull, secretary, and H.E. Given, treasurer.

75 Years

January 27, 1948

Traffic controls and the new incinerator occupied the attention of city council at its regular meeting in chambers last evening. A new traffic light at the intersection of South West avenue and West Court street was given unanimous approval. Council also heard a report from E.D. Aneshansley, project engineer, to the effect that the new incinerator should be operational within 45 days.

—————

The Mutual Federal Savings and Loan board of directors completed their reorganization at a meeting last evening, re-electing all officers. Dr. A.B. Gudenkauf was named president; W.E. Baumgardner, first vice president; W.E. Baker, second vice president; Miss Dorothy Morrison, secretary-treasurer, Harry Forsyth, attorney.

—————

Rev. Arthur Gerhold will head the board of religious education following the election of officers held last evening. Dr. Clayton Kiracofe was named vice president, with J.E. Bryan, treasurer, and Mrs. John Hecker, secretary.

50 Years

January 27, 1973

VERSAILLES – Much building is going on in Versailles and one of the largest projects is an addition which is being made to the Medical Building at the corner of Ohio 121 and West Street.

By building on this addition the two doctors of the Versailles area, Dr. Delbert Blinkenstaff and Dr. Charles Platt, hope to entice more doctors to share their practices.

—————

BOTKINS – The Altar Rosary Sodality of the Immaculate Conception Church met Wednesday evening.

The new officers are Mrs. Cyril Behr, president; Mrs. Larry Dietz, vice president; Mrs. Tom Steinke, secretary, and Mrs. Earl Berning, treasurer.

25 Years

January 27, 1998

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The pressure is starting to build on lawmakers trying to meet a court-ordered deadline to come up with a new way to pay for schools.

“This is crunch week,” Senate Finance Chairman Roy Ray told reporters Monday, “We need to make something happen.”

—————

PIQUA, Ohio (AP) – After a 10-year run, Piqua’s Great Outdoor Underwear Festival is hanging it up.

The festival drew an annual crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 from 1988 through 1999. But festival co-chairmen and downtown Piqua merchants Doug Stilwell and Phil Schnippel said they could no longer find volunteers to help organize the event.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_Logo-for-SDN-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org