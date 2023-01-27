Anna Council approves funds for emergency stoplight repair

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved extra funds for the administrator to repair a stoplight battery backup failure that occurred during a recent storm at a meeting on Jan. 10.

Administrator Jess Geuy is in the process of making an insurance claim of approximately $5,500 to fix the issue. The council had to retroactively approve the administrator to go over his $5,000 spending authority because the repair was an emergency decision.

The council also adopted the rules of the council for 2023 and decided to remove the public works superintendent’s report from the agenda. They set a deadline of June 5 for residents who use ACH payment to sign up for email billing, otherwise, they will be removed from ACH payment. Councilmember Ken Aselage was unanimously nominated for council president and the 2023 sidewalk necessity ordinance is still tabled and is waiting on plans and an engineer’s estimate.

During staff reports, Mayor Mark Pulfer said two new public works employees have been hired – Matthew Hare and Tyler McKee – and Pratt Industries has been contacted regarding a donation for the park. They are still waiting on Timber Trail sidewalk quotes. Fire Chief Tim Bender said the current estimate for loss of gear from a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 is $46,369.48. Police Chief Darrin Goudy warned of an individual selling chocolate under false pretenses, saying it’s for a local organization when it was actually manufactured for a youth group in New York.

During old business, it was mentioned that Choice One Engineering is applying on behalf of the village for the Community Foundation Grant for playground equipment.

Another meeting was held on Jan. 24, and the next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.