Shelby County Fair Board discusses grants, buildings, hall of fame

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board discussed hall of fame results, grants, and building updates among other matters at a meeting on Jan. 18.

Nita McCrum and Matt Henman were selected for the 2023 Shelby County Fair Hall of Fame.

Secretary Bill Clark mentioned three grants that have either been approved or submitted. A $1,000 PEP Insurance grant has been approved for an AED portable unit in the horse arena; a $1,000 Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce grant has been approved for two retractable screens and an application has been sent in for a Shelby County Community Foundation grant.

The plan for the new sale committee building is to have the foundation and block started by the first of February. The new livestock complex committee had an initial meeting with design firm Garmann Miller and provided an update to the board.

The board also approved the sponsorship of two bowling teams for Big Brothers/Big Sisters for a total of $500.

The entertainment committee shared there are only two nights of entertainment yet to be booked and KOI will be running the dirt drag racing event for the 2023 fair. At the recent cattle weigh-in, there were 22 beef steers, four market heifers and 15 dairy steers.

Treasurer Eugene Schulze mentioned 2023 fair membership passes are available for $5.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.