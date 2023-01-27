Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day.

Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.

For four years, Shannon Miller has driven students to school for Spirit EMS. “I took over the school route as soon as I came in,” she said.

Miller drives students with disabilities from Arcanum, Tri-Village, and Franklin Monroe to school Monday through Friday during the school year.

“My kids both have disabilities,” she said. “Both of my kids rode Spirit to school, so that’s kind of what got me into it. I’m used to working with kids with disabilities. My oldest son has autism.”

The children are Miller’s favorite part of the job.

“I love being with kids with disabilities,” Miller said. “They make my heart soar. It’s so neat seeing them grow, change, and develop. They learn new things, and this part of the job is what has (me) by heart, to be completely honest. This is what keeps me at Spirit more than anything. I love my job here, but the kids just make it extra special.

Wanda Schroeder, who also transports kids to school for Spirit for about four years, loves to work with the children as well.

“I like my kids,” Schroeder said. “They vent with me when it’s just me and them, which I don’t mind. They have to vent someplace.”

Schroeder drives kids from the various school districts across the county with specialized needs to Gateway, Ansonia, and Mississinawa Valley Monday through Friday.

Miller added that because Spirit EMS is so family-oriented, it’s a no-brainer they would offer this service to the county schools. “As it says in our mission statement, ‘Our family taking care of your family,’” she said. “Our patients, be it the ones driven in ambulance, the ones driven in mini-vans, to the school kids, they are all part of our families.”

Spirit EMS has transported students from Darke County schools to classes for 10 years. The additional services Spirit EMS offers include coverage of special needs, long-distance transports, mobile intensive care units, along with basic and advanced life support stretcher transports.

Spirit EMS is located at 5484 State Route 49 S., Greenville, with additional locations in Houston, Sidney, Van Wert, Celina and Liberty, Indiana. For more information on services offered, visit http://www.spiritmedicaltransport.com/ourservices.

Due to expanded needs for their services, Spirit is hiring for all locations. For more information on open positions or to apply, visit http://www.spiritmedicaltransport.com/job-openings.