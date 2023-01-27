Tree Board approves street tree list

SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19.

The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.

The hazardous trees on Riverbend Boulevard, Fair Road and South Street have been dealt with.

Member Ann Asher said she received word that the city has received the Tree City USA & Growth Award and the luncheon will be held on April 20 in Fairfield.

Street Manager/ISA Certified Arborist Brian Green will ask Holy Angels Catholic School if they want a tree this year for Arbor Day as they could not accept one last year due to construction. If Holy Angels do not accept, Green will ask Emerson Primary School.

Green also provided a draft of the new city urban forestry brochure which will contain the city’s website to access the tree list and other specific information. He received a quote from Piqua Printing for 50 copies at $1.52 each and 100 copies for 92 cents each, so he will have 100 copies printed.

Green mentioned he is coordinating a spring pruning class in mid-April with Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier and they will invite other communities to participate.

At the end of the meeting, members discussed an app called PictureThis to identify trees and plant species.

Member Joyce Reier was absent from the meeting and was excused.

The next Sidney Tree Board meeting will be held on March 16 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers.

