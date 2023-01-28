125 Years

January 28, 1898

The stockholders of the United States Whip company at their annual meeting last week in Portland, Maine, voted not to accept the proposition made by the Sidney city council a few months’ ago, relative to giving the company a deed for the plant here. What this means regarding the plant in this city remains open to question. However, if it is known the plant here has a large backlog of orders with more being received every day.

—————

The Judiciary committee of the Ohio Senate is considering a bill that would provide an additional judge of common pleas for this district. The idea is to have one judge for Allen county; one judge for Mercer and Van Wert Counties, and one judge to serve Shelby and Auglaize counties.

100 Years

January 28, 1923

Drs. Steinle and Steinle will open their chiropractic offices next week in the new Oldham building on South Main avenue. They will have the rooms on the south side of the second floor over Duckro’s store. Both Mr. and Mrs. Louis Steinle are recent graduates of the chiropractic school at Fort Wayne.

—————

Last Friday after Mrs. Mary Harbour, of Quincy, boarded the train at that place for Bellefontaine, she saw smoke coming out of the roof of her dwelling. She rode on to DeGraff, where she got off the train and telephoned the Quincy fire department. The fire had not yet been discovered by her neighbors. A small hole was burned in the roof, but the dwelling was saved.

—————

Because of necessary repairs that must be made, the Davis pop corn wagon will be missing from its usual location for at least a week.

75 Years

January 28, 1948

With a 10 degrees below zero reading recorded at the highway department garage here at 8 a.m. today, the natural gas situation reached its most critical stage this morning, Dayton Power and Light officials reported. In an effort to effect all savings possible, employees of the utility were going door-to-door in the business area, asking that thermostats be cut back. The state public utilities commission this morning banned all non-essential uses of gas.

—————

Scarlet fever cases mounted in Shelby county today as Orange township school was closed after six suspected cases of the disease were discovered there. The county board of education will meet Monday evening to discuss further the outbreak of the disease.

—————

The Sidney Daily News was able to issue a complete edition today despite the gas shortage because of the bottled gas station installed last year to meet the emergencies then. The switch over to bottled gas was made this morning when the situation became critical.

50 Years

January 28, 1973

Officers have been named for a Welfare Rights Organization of Shelby County, organized with the Dayton chapter two weeks ago when a group of local citizens met with Dayton Chairman Elizabeth Robinson.

Mrs. Mary Jane Gross, 12 Arbor St., is president; Mrs. Pearl Davis, vice president; Mrs. Karen Inman, secretary, and Mrs. Norman Robbins, treasurer. Mrs. Mary Thompson is financial secretary.

—————

BOTKINS – It was up to Botkins to stop Fort Loramie in the Indians’ mad rush to the Shelby County League title – and while the Trojans didn’t succeed as was indicated in a thrilling 60-59 windup, it wasn’t because Coach Ed Miller’s crew didn’t give it the old do-or-die try.

It was down to the last five seconds and Botkins’ Naseman made a 10-footer from the right side – but someone on the Botkins’ club had inadvertently called time and the shot didn’t count. On the second attempt Botkins failed, and John Kremer’s Indians emerged victorious by the scant margin of a single point 60-59.

25 Years

January 28, 1998

There have been numerous changes over the years for the Sidney Dance Company including more elaborate costumes and sets, greater corporate support, budgetary assistance from the Gateway Arts council, more male performers and formation of a second dance company.

Jennifer Barber, a former company member and the daughter of Jeff and Diane Barber, used the local dance program as a springboard to a career choice. She is currently majoring in dance at Wright State University with hopes of going on to graduate school for a master’s degree in dance therapy.

“The Dance Company has given me many opportunities,” she says. “It’s given me confidence to do what I’ve always wanted to do and it’s taught me to be responsible, to organize my time and to respect others around me.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

