County receives funding for demolition projects

COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant structures across Ohio to be demolished to make room for economic development. The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings. Brownfield sites were not eligible.

The projects announced bring the total number of demolition projects funded through the program to 3,699 projects in 87 counties. $228,000 was awarded to Shelby County to remove the following five structures: 109 Hickory St. in Botkins, 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson, 411 Sixth Av., 510 N. Main St. and 527 St. Marys, all in Sidney.

In addition to demolition, site restoration is required. This includes grading, seeding, public sidewalks and curb repair. There are two optional post-demolition projects, capped at $5,000 per project site, including landscaping and architectural improvements.

“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” said DeWine. “Many of our communities have truly transformative ideas for these properties, and I’m pleased that we’re able to help remove these barriers to development.”

“In many communities, there are abandoned buildings that with some help could be demolished and the land reused for new businesses, housing or recreation,” said Husted. “Today that help is arriving in the form of demolition grants that will renew 599 sites across Ohio.”

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development and was created with $150 million allocated by the Ohio General Assembly in the 2021 state biennium budget bill. All counties were eligible for at least $500,000, with some counties receiving additional funding to cover demolition expenses in excess of their initial set-aside grants. With today’s announcement, all funds allotted to the program have been awarded.

“So many of these sites have been a nuisance in our communities for much too long,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Tearing down these problematic, rundown properties will move Ohio forward and make room to build and develop for the future.”

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative, which focuses on supporting targeted solutions that impact the quality of life, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment, the demolition of blighted buildings, and more.

For more information on the new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/Demolition.