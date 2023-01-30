Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, possession of drugs, counterfeiting, identity fraud, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, among other charges, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Joseph L. Yelton, 37, of Sidney, was indicted on 13 counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and 13 counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, against a minor.

Jessica L. Mullins, 29, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and three counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, for possession of methamphetamine, glass pipes and baggies, and risking the health and safety of a child by leaving drugs and tools in easily accessible locations within the home.

Ah’mon J. Phillips, 21, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony, receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, causing risk of serious physical harm by traveling up to 110 mph, weaving through traffic, running a stop sign, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and breaking the water sprinkler system in his jail cell.

Justin L. Dwyer, 39, of Lima, was indicted on one count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, for passing a counterfeit note in Sidney.

Benjamin F. Ingle, 47, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine and a baggie used to store, transport and abuse methamphetamine.

Ryan K. Knorpp, 40, of Troy, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine and a tin can and pipe used to store, transport and abuse methamphetamine.

Alan C. Stephens, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine and a bottle cap, spoon, cotton ball and lighter used to store, transport and abuse methamphetamine.

Misty L. King, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, for using another person’s State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) registration in an attempt to obtain employment at two different locations in Sidney.

Kayleigh L. Patrick, 30, of Morehead, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for the possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, butane type lighters, baggies and a knife/spoon combination tool used to store, transport, and abuse fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Tihomir T. Neu, formerly known as Tihomir T. Harrod, 18, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony, for sending by way of electronic transmission/cellphone a nude and obscene photo to a minor under the age of 13.

Madge M. Stanley, 20, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, for stealing a sweatshirt from an adult female victim, then fleeing in a vehicle causing physical injury to the victim.

Seth J. Bolender, 21, of Dayton, was indicted on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, for stealing a sweatshirt from an adult female victim, then fleeing in a vehicle causing physical injury to the victim.

Caleb M. Allen, 21, of Sidney, was indicted on three counts of rape for engaging in sexual conduct with a male child less than 13 years old.

David D. Archbold, 69, of Sidney, was indicated on fourteen counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, fourth and second-degree felonies, for knowingly downloading and possessing on his personal cell phone obscene material with a minor as one of the participants and for knowingly delivering, disseminating, presenting or providing obscene material with a minor as one of the participants.