Firefighters respond to structure fire

SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 751 Campbell Road for a structure fire Monday, Jan. 30, at 12:45 a.m.

According to a press release from the fire department, Sidney Police officers were in the area checking on a possible breaking and entering and saw smoke coming from the apartment.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story triplex apartment with smoke coming from the structure. Crews completed an interior fire attack and simultaneously completed a search of the apartment building.

Sidney Police officers advised they had removed the occupants from the other apartments at 753 Campbell and 755 Campbell, prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The main body of fire was located in the crawl space and garage.

The fire loss to the property is estimated at $30,000.

Six personnel were recalled to staff Fire Station 1 while the incident was ongoing.

AES Power and CenterPoint Energy were called to the scene, along with city of Sidney Water Department to control the utilities of the structure.

No injuries were noted to firefighters, police officers or occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department investigation Unit.