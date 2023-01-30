Something for everyone at 2023 Dayton Air show

DAYTON – Air show officials have announced an update for parking plans, several additions to the performer line up for spectators to enjoy, and a family ticket package now on sale for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger on July 22-23 at the Dayton International Airport.

Kevin Franklin, executive director of the Dayton Air Show announced plans to help move attendees into the parking areas more efficiently by eliminating onsite purchase of parking.

“Now, folks attending the show will pre-purchase their parking when they make a ticket purchase and this will eliminate the need for a transaction for each vehicle in line. Drivers will simply show their pre-purchased parking voucher to be scanned as they enter the lots, ” Franklin said.

Additionally, the Air Show Team is working with local officials to identify other possible changes to correct long lines for parking experienced in the past.

Franklin added, “of course, everyone can assist us with traffic by planning to arrive early. Gates will open at 9 a.m. this year with the main show taking to the sky at noon. So there is plenty to see and do on the show grounds before the flying show even begins. We encourage all to come early and enjoy the show before the show even takes off the runway.”

Air Show Officials have shared two additions to the line up that has been previously announced: the MIG-17 and Randy Ball.

Made famous by the Vietnam War, the MIG-17 was the primary enemy aircraft engaged in the skies over Vietnam. The MIG-17 could carry bombs, rockets or extra fuel tanks under its wings. In its lower nose, it carried some of the largest guns ever used for air-to-air combat.

Randy W. Ball Is North America’s premier jet demonstration pilot. Randy has performed over 1,400 performances to date. No other North American jet demo pilot even comes close to that number of performances. Randy is the only Jet Demo pilot (military or civilian) to be granted both a day and night unlimited aerobatic rating in jet fighters by the FAA. He has flown over 44 different types of aircraft, manufactured in nine different countries.

Redline Air Shows

Ken Rieder and Adam “Shakenbake” Baker make up the Redline Air Shows aerobatic team based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rieder flies an RV-8s and Adam flies an Extra 330. Rieder was inspired at an early age to pursue aviation after seeing the Blue Angels perform at the Dayton Air Show. He is an aerobatic and multi-engine flight instructor and serves as flight-lead for the Redline Team.

Baker’s competition background and progressive freestyle flying match his one-of-a-kind plane scheme. Baker has dedicated his entire professional career to flying and holds almost every possible rating. From jets to helicopters to the nimblest of aerobatic aircraft, he loves to fly them all.

These renowned performances will join previously announced acts:

AFTERSHOCK The Jet Fire Truck is a 1940 Ford Fire Truck which boasts twin Rolls-Royce Bristol Viper Jet Engines totaling over 24,000 horsepower and holds the Guiness Record for Fire Trucks at an amazing 407 MPH.

The award-winning Bill Stein is bringing his Zivko Edge 540 for a unique aerobatic performance. The custom painted aircraft continuously changes color from green to purple to blue, along with gold, yellow, pink and orange, depending on the angle of the light.

The 2023 headliner is the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, performing precision maneuvers, flying formations and solo routines in their F-16 Fighting Falcons. The Thunderbirds are known as America’s Ambassadors in Blue, thrilling millions of spectators around the world. The premier jet team was last seen in the Dayton region in 2021.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to headline the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome back the Thunderbirds and add these incredible performers to our 2023 show,” said Franklin.

Air show officials plan to announce more attractions to the air and ground show over the coming months.

Air show staff announced ticket sales have already been brisk and it shows the level of excitement fans are feeling, even before a full performer line up has been announced.

Tickets are now available for purchase online for print-at-home or mobile ticket options. Beginning in June, discount general admission tickets can be conveniently purchased at over 100 area Kroger stores in the Dayton/Cincinnati region.

Franklin highlighted the return of the budget friendly Synchrony Family Four Pack that includes: four general admissions tickets, four hot dogs, four Cokes, one general admission parking pass, and one official souvenir program for only $99-plusfee, which is a nearly a 50% savings over on-site prices. This special offer, as well as all tickets and parking vouchers are available online now at daytonairshow.com.