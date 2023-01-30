Vascular Screening Event with Grand Lake Health

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health Systems is offering a vascular screening event, including three different vascular tests, on Friday, Feb. 24.

Grand Lake is offering three life-saving vascular screenings. The screenings will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 200 St. Clair St., St. Marys. Patients must call 419-394-9599 to schedule a screening appointment.

The screenings being offered are: carotid artery, abdominal aorta and peripheral artery disease screenings. Each test is $20, or patients have a vascular package option which includes all three screenings for $50.

Each screening is painless. The carotid artery and abdominal aorta screenings are done by ultrasound while the peripheral artery disease screening is a measurement of circulation to an individual’s legs.

If patients cannot make an appointment on Feb. 24, vascular screenings are offered Monday through Friday, call 419-394-9599 to schedule a convenient appointment.

Patients with scheduled screenings should take all prescription medicines they typically take. Patients also should not eat four hours prior to their appointment and wear loose fitting clothing to the appointment.