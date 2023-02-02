Sophomore wins Americanism test

SIDNEY – Sidney High School sophomore Tatum Werntz is a state champion in the American Legion’s Americanism and Government Test. She has earned an all-expense-paid, week-long trip to historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the nation’s capital, Washington, DC.

The American Legion Department of Ohio sponsors the yearly trip taking the top three boys and three girls in grades 10-12 for a total of only 18 students statewide. The Ohio American Legion Americanism and Government is an opportunity for high school students to evaluate themselves in American government and history through this statewide test program. Over 65,000 students participate annually in this project, which is jointly sponsored by The American Legion Auxiliary.

Werntz is the latest in a long line of state winners at SHS. Since 1970, Sidney High School has had an impressive 37 state winners, with 26 of those winners since 2005, and at least one state winner every year since 2009.

The 50-question test administered by the Ohio American Legion covers all aspects of Government and Americanism from Elected officials and the Constitution to Flag etiquette and federal holidays. A 300 word essay is also part of the Americanism and Government Test and every student taking the test writes on the same essay topic.

Through a number of judging levels in the state of Ohio to select Post, County, and District winners, the initial field of 65,000 students is narrowed to 84 district winners, whose winning test papers are submitted to a State Judging Committee for the program.

The trip will include visits to many monuments and memorials such as the Lincoln, World War II and Vietnam Memorials and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Additionally, the group will tour the State Department, Washington Cathedral, and Kennedy Center, and will visit Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

More information about the Ohio American Legion can be found at www.ohiolegion.com.

Wernz is the daughter of Tina and Eric Woddell and TJ Werntz.

The secret word for today is “Sweetheart.”