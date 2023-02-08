A pillar of the community

A memorial consisting of tractors and a golf cart sits next to East Park Street in Fort Loramie on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The memorial was made in honor of Daniel K. Geise by his children. According to his obituary Geise was well known as a Shelby County Fair Board member for over 20 years. Geise was a common sight at the Shelby County Fair zipping around the fairgrounds in a golf cart with his wife Kris Geise. He farmed for 15 years, worked for 20 years at Norcold and was a Fort Loramie Volunteer Firefighter for almost 20 years. Dan passed away on February 5, 2023.