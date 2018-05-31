Houston students receive awards at State FFA Convention

COLUMBUS – Twenty-seven Houston-UVCC FFA members traveled to the Columbus Expo Center to receive numerous awards on May 3-4.

The chapter was recognized as a Top 10 Chapter in the state of Ohio and also received three national chapter awards, in the categories of: building communities, growing leaders and strengthening agriculture. This ranking is based on the activities members conduct throughout the year.

Five members received State Proficiency awards for excellence in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Wyatt Mohler placed first in Diversified Agricultural Production and is a national qualifier, second in Diversified Crop Production, and third in Beef Production.

Josh Langenkamp placed first in Goat Production and is a national qualifier. Andy Holscher placed second in Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance. Patrick Meiring placed second in Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication. Tristin Stangel placed fourth in Sheep Production.

Three members of the officer team recieved Gold Rated Officer Books for excellence in their respective offices. Drew Walker received a Gold Rated Secretary’s Book, Eliza Mertz received a Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book and Alex Freytag received a Gold Rated Reporter’s Book.

Nine members received their State FFA Degree. The State degree is the highest honor the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on its members. These members are Kelci Cooper, Dexter Ingle, Eliza Mertz, Wyatt Mohler, Jessica Monnier, Lena Stangel, Isaac Stephenson, Drew Walker and Morgan Wemmer.

By Morgan Wemmer For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the Houston-UVCC FFA reporter.

