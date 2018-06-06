Emerson donates display case to 4-H

SIDNEY — Emerson recently donated a refrigerated display case to the Shelby County 4-H Extension Office. Shelby County was in need of a refrigerated display for use in the annual county fair to showcase 4-H decorated cake entries and other food products.

Cassie Dietrich, Shelby County’s 4-H Youth Development extension educator, and Chris Roediger, Shelby County building superintendent, were on hand to receive the display case from Suresh Shivashankar, director, and Travis Watkins, supervisor of Emerson’s Design Services Network. This group is part of the company’s Refrigeration business and led by Kurt Knapke, vice president of Engineering.

Emerson had previously used the case for benchmark testing. Donating the case not only was a very welcome gift to the community, but it helped the Design Services Network team with its focus on Lean 5S and opening up some well needed storage space.