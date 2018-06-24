Plainfield Farms takes home grand champion trophy

DOVER — “Anyone watching here today would certainly like to take these four cows home”, was the comment made by Judge Eric Topp as he prepared to choose the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion of the District III Open Invitational Holstein Show held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds, Dover, Ohio.

Standing before him was the Senior Champion, Reserve Senior Champion, Intermediate Champion and Reserve Intermediate Champion. His choice to take home the Grand Champion Trophy was Harvue Windhammer Frankie-ET owned and shown by Plainfield Farms, Don, Danette and Ben Simpson, Belmont, Ohio. Franki was the first place five-year-old, best udder, and Senior Champion in the open show. Chosen as Reserve Grand Champion was Erbacres Brokaw Dalyne-ET also owned and shown by Plainfield Farms. She was the first place senior three-year-old, best udder, and Intermediate Champion in the open show.

Winning Junior Champion honors in the open show was the first place summer yearling, Toppglen Defiant Win It-ET shown by Logan Topp and Family, New Bremen, Ohio. Reserve Junior Champion honors went to the first place winter yearling, Oh-River-Syc Solomon Bea-ET, shown by Jenneil Holsteins, Neil Deam and Family, Sugarcreek, Ohio. Honorable Mention went to the second place winter yearling, Toppglen Atwood Winner-ET shown by Logan Topp and Family.

The Reserve Senior Champion in the open show was Renwind Atlantic Monica, the winning four-year-old shown by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio. Honorable Mention went to Plainfield Advent Gold-Red, the second place five-year-old shown by Plainfield Farms. Reserve Intermediate Champion was the senior two-year-old, Toppglen Defiant Wowwee, shown by Logan Topp. Honorable mention Intermediate Champion in the open show was Jenneil Guthrie Georgia, the second place senior two-year-old shown by Jenneil Holsteins.

For the Grand Champion trophy in the Junior Show, Judge Topp chose Toppglen Defiant Wowwee-ET, the first place senior two-year-old and Intermediate Champion shown by Logan Topp, New Bremen, Ohio. Reserve Grand Champion honors in the Junior show went to Renwind Atlantic Monica, the winning four year old and Senior Champion shown by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio. Honorable mention went to the second senior two year old, Jenneil Guthrie Georgia shown by Emily Deam.

Junior Champion in the junior show was the summer yearling, Toppglen Defiant Win It-ET, shown by Logan Topp, New Bremen, Ohio. Reserve Junior Champion was the winter yearling, Oh-River-Syc Solomon Bea-ET shown by Emily Deam, Sugarcreek, Ohio. Honorable mention was the second place winter yearling, Toppglen Atwood Winner-Et shown by Logan Topp.

Reserve Senior Champion in the Junior Show was the second place four-year-old, Hardingdale ABS Viv –Red shown by Isabel Seibert, Uhrichsville, Ohio. Reserve Intermediate Champion in the junior show was the second senior two-year-old, Jenneil Guthrie Georgia shown by Emily Deam, Sugarcreek, Ohio.

Junior Showmanship placings were first place Ellie Seibert; and second place Haylee Kinsey. Senior Showmanship placings were first place Colson Starner; second place Isabel Seibert; and third place Emily Deam. Peewee Showmanship was was a tie between Aubrey Grove and Paige Kemp.

Judge for the show was Eric Topp from Topp-View Farms, Botkins, Ohio. Helping in the ring was Dave Gunkelman, Burbank, Ohio. Ribbons and trophies were presented by the Ohio Holstein Queen, Allison McCumons, Anna, Ohio. The Grand Champion Trophy was given in memory of John and Ruth Young, Sugarcreek, Ohio, long-time members and supporters of the District III Holstein Club.

Logan Topp, of New Bremen, was the grand champion in the junior show. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_LoganTopp-copy.jpg Logan Topp, of New Bremen, was the grand champion in the junior show.

Logan Topp and Family win awards