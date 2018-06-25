Recovery from surgery takes unexpected turn

Sorry you haven’t heard from me in a while. I had a total knee replacement done the end of April and had planned to be back to work by now. The knee was doing great, better flexion than I’ve had in years! However, things happen and – no one can tell me why, but – the bony structure which holds the patellar tendon to the tibia broke away.

So, my six-week “cleared for return” appointment turned into a review of X-rays and scheduling surgery for an “avulsion fracture of the tibial tubercle.” That was a bit over two weeks ago. There was no tear in the patellar tendon and it was screwed directly to the tibia … In the meantime, I’ve learned a lot: If that tendon is not functional (torn, disconnected, whatever), you have no control of the lower half of your leg. That tendon, which connects the quad muscle from the front of the thigh over the kneecap to the shinbone is what gives you strength and the ability to keep the leg straight (like in walking without falling/standing), to lift it, whatever … No, I never had an anatomy class in school, so I’m learning as I go!

Ya know, “Field Day Season” is basically here! With that, allow me to give you some information on programs you may be interested in attending!

There is usually a Field Day at the Western Ag Research Station in South Charleston in mid-July, but I haven’t heard/seen anything about that, yet. I’ll try to let you know when I hear something …

The Manure Science Review this year will be held in Hardin County on Wednesday, July 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This will be held at the Watkins Farms, located at 18361 Township Road 90, Forest. Early registration deadline is July 16th.

The morning will feature a discussion of Waterhemp and other Weed Seeds in Manure, Avoiding Manure Spills, Manure Application Rules and Liability, Reducing Phosphorus Run-off, a Regulations Update from ODA, How to Value Manure, and various indoor demonstrations. Following Lunch will be Field Demonstrations, some of which will include Preferential Flow, Manure Spreader Calibration, Shallow Tillage for Manure Application, Side-Dressing Corn with Manure, and Center Pivot Irrigation.

The following Continuing Education Credits have been approved: Certified Livestock Manager – 4.5 and Certified Crop Adviser, a total of 5.5.

Registration by July 16 is $25 per person; $30 per, after that. You can find more information and a flyer with registration details at ocamm.osu.edu: Ohio Composting And Manure Management. This should be the first item on the homepage.

There will be a Manure Management and Cover Crops Field Day in Auglaize County on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This will be held at the southwest corner of Doering Rd. and Main Street Rd., north of Moulton/southwest of Buckland. There is no charge.

Topics for discussion include The Basics of Cover Crops, Water Quality Update, Manure Research, Best Management Practices, all featuring OSU Research Personnel. Following lunch, Frank Gibbs will give a Smoking Tile Demonstration on No-Till Soils, Dave Brandt will discuss How to Make Cover Crops Work, and Glen Arnold will provide a Manure Side-Dress Demonstration.

Contact Jeff Stachler by July 25 to let him know you’re planning to attend so he has enough food on hand!! You can call him at 419-739-6580 or send an email to stachler.1@osu.edu.

Yes, Stanley’s been a trooper!! With all his responsibilities at work, he’s still here for me: He’s always cooking good meals and making sure there are salads/fresh fruits/healthy stuff in the fridge. He cleans, he does laundry, he does it all … without grumpin! He’s great!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12.jpg

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.