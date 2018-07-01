Pulling for a win for St. Jude’s kids

A 1941 Farmall M, top photo, is being raffled in a 50/50 raffle across multiple states. The tractor was on display Sunday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds during an antique tractor pull sponsored by the Ohio State Antique Tractor Pullers Association Pull. The winning ticket will be drawn Dec. 1, 2018, in Tunica, Mississippi. Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude’s Hospital. A group of guys got the tractor in Tunica and has stripped it, refinished it, painted so that it can be raffled to help the St. Judes Hospital. This is the sixth tractor to be raffled for St. Jude’s. So far this year, $20,000 has been raised for the hospital. By the time the winning ticket is drawn, they hope to have raised $50,000. Jeff Poeppelman, of Russia, traveled to Mason, Michigan, to pick the tractor up so that it could be at the tractor pull Sunday. To purchase tickets online for the raffle, visit https://tunicaraffletractor.blogspot.com/ The Farmall will be featured in the Hook Magazine every year, Bryan Livley from the Hook magazine helps feature the tractors and to help raise the money. While the tractor was on display, the tractor pull participants were busy at the event. In the photo below, Wayne Cook drives a 1968 Farmall 1206. He was the winner of the 10mph group at 382.21.

