Sidney​ Tractor Supply celebrating pets of all kinds

Sidney​ – Tractor Supply Company in Sidney​ is dedicating the entire month of August to showing its appreciation for animals. The rural lifestyle retailer will host a variety of animal-centric happenings and deals as part of Out Here With Animals, its monthlong event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

Out Here With Animals kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 1, with a monthlong pet supplies drive. Customers are invited to show their support for the Sidney​ animal shelter community by dropping off new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters.

In addition to the supplies drive, Tractor Supply will host a pet adoption event Saturday, Aug. 25. Local animal organizations interested in participating are encouraged to sign up online at www.TractorSupply.com/EventPartners or by contacting the Sidney​ Tractor Supply. Registration closes Wednesday, Aug. 22.

“Out Here With Animals allows the Sidney​ community to come together to celebrate their pets while supporting the great work of their local animal organizations,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “Whether you have a dog, cat, horse, pig or goat, we hope families will bring their leashed, friendly pets to the store to show how special their animals are and help us find homes for the local adoptable animals that deserve a family too.”

Tractor Supply is also shining a spotlight on animal organizations through the return of its popular Rescue Your Rescue contest. The retailer will donate a total of $25,000 in grants to ten animal nonprofits that deserve a boost. Customers are encouraged to nominate their favorite shelters Friday, Aug. 3 through Wednesday, Aug. 8 at TractorSupply.com/PhotoContest.

Along with events that celebrate and support Sidney​ pets, Out Here With Animals will feature a sale on premium pet and animal products and brands. Customers — and their animals — can enjoy deals on top brands like Purina Feed, Blue Buffalo, Wholesomes, 4health and more Wednesday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 26.

Out Here With Animals events are open to the public and leashed, friendly animals. Contact the Sidney​ Tractor Supply store for more details.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. With more than 28,000 team members, over 1,725 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 1,725 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.