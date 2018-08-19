Vendors sought for Tractor Supply’s farmers market

SIDNEY​​ – Tractor Supply Company in the Sidney​ area is inviting all local growers, crafters and artisans to showcase their homemade and homegrown goods at its fall farmers market on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Vendors with expertise in everything from produce and soaps to homemade crafts and candles are encouraged to sign up to participate.

“Tractor Supply Farmers Markets are a great way to bring our customers together to highlight their skills and help foster relationships within our farming and crafting communities,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “We believe these events even inspire others to try growing and making goods of their own.”

During the farmers market on Sept. 22, vendors will be able sell their goods, free of charge, in areas near the Tractor Supply storefront. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also encouraged to register. All vendors participating in this event will be responsible for complying with local and state ordinances.

Vendors can register at TSCEventPartners.com or by contacting the Sidney​-area store. Vendor registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 19.