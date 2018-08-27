Stone Lab open house set for Sept. 8

Well, we’ve got some more things coming up: Commercial Fertilizer Applicators must be re-certified by Sept. 30. There will be a one-hour FertRecert meeting on Friday, Sept. 7, at the Auglaize County Extension Office on Blackhoof Street in Wapak, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $10. Contact the Auglaize County Extension office at 419-738-6580 to register by Sept. 6.

Have you ever been curious about the Lake Erie science that takes place at Stone Lab? Do you want to take a peek inside Cooke Castle or peer down from Perry’s Lookout? Well, grab the opportunity at the 20th annual Stone Lab open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

Free vessel transportation to Gibraltar Island will be provided from OSU’s Aquatic Visitor’s Center on South Bass Island. Guests will enjoy tours of the 6.5-acre island, including a view of Cooke Castle; lectures and laboratory sessions; summer class information, and publications. Tours of historic South Bass Island Lighthouse will also be available, but transportation will not be provided. This open house is free. For details, visit go.osu.edu/CW8G .

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association and Ohio State Extension are partnering once again to hold the Farm Science Review Agronomy College. The event is designed to educate agronomists, Certified Crop Advisers, custom applicators and farmers on current agronomy issues. This full-day event features time with OSU Extension staff in the agronomy plots on the east side of the Farm Science Review grounds at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London, Ohio.

Breakout sessions will feature topics including a weed management update, weed and crop screen, variable-rate soybean seeding, an update to the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations, the new Ohio Phosphorus Index, sprayer tip selection, and more. CCA and pesticide application credits are available to those attending.

This will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m.; sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch mid-day. Registration is $120. For more information and to register, go to oaba.net/events or contact Harold Watters at watters.35@osu.edu.

Not interested in agronomy update? How about learning more about Ohio’s pollinators and how important they are to our food supplies? Also on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the OSU Mansfield campus, “Bee the Power in Our Food” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Here you will have the opportunity to get your questions answered while enjoying snacks and conversations with experts. You will also learn about the pollinator plots that have been planted on campus. The event is free and there will be a tour of the EcoLab starting at 4:30 p.m.

This program will be held in the “Monarch Right-of-Way” Pollinator Demonstration Plots in front of Ovalwood Hall. Contact Marne Titchenell at titchenell.4@osu.edu for more information.

Shelby County will be holding a Drive-It-Yourself Farm Tour on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. There are four stops in the northeast corner of the county: Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, Dave & Patty Mann Family Farm, K&K Dairy, Inc./Bob & Marcy Kohler, Kah’s Garden Center and Landscaping Design. You can get a copy of the flier at shelby.osu.edu.

Just a quick reminder of the Beef Quality Assurance class in Shelby County on Saturday, Sept. 8. For more information, go to shelbycountycattlemen.com.

Well, the hay fields Stanley and James seeded last spring have been growing pretty well; still some weeds, but I hope they’ll flush themselves out in the next year or two. We’re still waiting for a long-enough break in the rain showers to get the hay mowed … I’m hoping yesterday or today … We’ll see! Take Care and Enjoy Labor Day Weekend!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12-3.jpg

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.