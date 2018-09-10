Drive-It-Yourself Agriculture Tour planned

Sunday, Sept. 16, will be the Shelby County Drive-It-Yourself Agriculture Tour. This program will run from 1 to 5 p.m. and feature four different stops in the northeast part of the county, Jackson Center and Botkins area: Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, Dave and Patty Mann Family Farm, K&K Dairy, Inc./Bob and Marcy Kohler, Kah’s Garden Center and Landscaping Design. You can get a copy of the flier at ofbf.org/counties/Shelby or stop by to pick one up at our office.

And, yes, our Highlight of September is the Farm Science Review! This will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; Sept. 18 through the 20 at the intersection of US 40 and State Route 38, two miles north of London, Ohio. The site is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 8 a.m.mto 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Yes, there is lots of big equipment … and the opportunity to see harvesting and other field work, but I’d rather be driving that tractor or combine than watching! So, we take in some of the Educational Programs available, like the ones on “Farmers Markets and Beyond: Marketing Local Foods” and “Be Prepared if Tragedy Strikes on the Farm,” both at the Small Farm Center Tent at Beef Street and Corn Avenue. There are 10 talks each day, just at this location alone!!

And, then there are other locations, such as “Ask the Expert” on Friday Avenue, the Agronomy Plots on the east end of the grounds, the Gwynn Conservation Area, and the Utzinger Memorial Garden. We even have opportunities for youth: A chance to meet with academic experts from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and also the College of Veterinarian Medicine to find out more about majors; a chance to explore STEM in agriculture through hands-on activities at the 4-H Ag STEM Tent; and an interactive, hands-on opportunity to learn about bacteria facts and disease risks around the home by playing the “Stamp Out Disease” arcade game.

Anyone involved in agriculture, whether you have a backyard garden to feed your family or thousands of acres, will find products, services, and knowledge from exhibitors and CFAES experts to improve your operation. Educators, specialists, and faculty from CFAES provide research-based information on issues from pest management to water quality. Field demonstrations feature the most current technology and agricultural techniques.

And, of course, there is good food!! A lot of this is provided by the various student organizations at OSU Ag Campus, but other local groups also provide soup, sandwiches, ice cream, fabulous desserts!! You can find maps, schedules, activities, and other information at fsr.osu.edu.

Tickets for this great event will be on sale at your local OSU Extension office until Monday, Sept. 17. You can save three bucks off the “at-gate” price by purchasing early!! Early-Bird sales are $7 per person over the age of 5; at the gate, it will cost you $10. But, if you think about it, even that isn’t too much, considering all the opportunities …

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

