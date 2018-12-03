West Ohio Agronomy Day registration continues

This week we’ve added Fertilizer Dealer Supply from Anna to our list of sponsors for West Ohio Agronomy Day! Thank You, Woody! Yes, the registrations are coming in! You can visit Shelby.osu.edu for more information on the program and to get registered for all the food, fun, fellowship, and lots of information!

If you need your Beef Quality Assurance certification, Jeff will be holding two different sessions on Monday, Dec. 10, at the Auglaize County Administration Building in Wapak: 6 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. These are free, but he needs registration by Wednesday, Dec. 5: 419-739-6580 or stachler.1@osu.edu

If the date works, but not the time, Darke County is also holding BQA training on Monday, Dec. 10: 12:30 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. This will be held at the OSU Learning Center at 603 Wagner Ave. in Greenville. Once again, this is free, but Sam would like registrations by today, Dec. 3: custer.2@osu.edu.

So, why the emphasis on BQA training?? Well, effective in 2019, Tyson Foods and Wendy’s will require producers of beef used in their products to have this BQA training. Therefore, many stockyards and buyers are requiring this training for all beef producers who sell through/to them. So, if you’re raising beef that you sell on the open market, this training is for you!! You can find more information at Auglaize.osu.edu and darke.osu.edu.

Another training being offered on Monday, Dec. 10, in Wapak is for those interested in getting their Private Pesticide Applicator License. Yes, you need to take a test for that license, but a training can help you know what to study and give you some tips on taking the test.

This program will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Auglaize County Administration Building in Wapak and will prepare you for the CORE and Category 1 tests. Contact Jeff by Wednesday, Dec. 5 to register: 419-739-6580. He is also hosting the ODA test on Jan. 18, which could save you a trip to a further location …

Montgomery County Extension is hosting a New and Small Farm College this year, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8. This eight-week course will meet Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Miami Valley CTC, West Building in Englewood.

This program is designed to introduce new and seasoned farmers to a variety of topics. Here you will learn how to get the most out of your acres and how to manage financial and farm records. The cost is $150 per person and includes resources, meals, desserts, and one soil sample evaluation. The enrollment deadline is Jan. 2. You can find details and the registration form at go.osu.edu/CekQ.

Now, I know that this is really out-a-ways, but they’re only taking 32 participants and those slots will fill rather quickly!! BEEF 509 will be held Feb. 16 and 23 next year. Yes, these are two Saturdays, back-to-back, all-day classes! But, it’s worth it!! You will learn a lot!

BEEF 509 is designed to raise awareness about the beef that is produced and what goes into producing a high-quality and consistent product. The session held on February 16th will include a live animal evaluation session and grid pricing discussion. Carcass grading and fabrication are among the activities that will take place Feb. 23.

The program will take place at The OSU Animal Sciences building in Columbus. It is critical to attend both sessions as participants are assigned to teams that work together throughout the program. The registration fee is $150. You can find more information and the link to the registration form at http://u.osu.edu/beefteam/events-programs/. Scroll down through the list of “upcoming programs” to Feb. 16 and 23, 2019, BEEF 509 and click on the link.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

