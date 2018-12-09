Register for West Ohio Agronomy Day held Jan. 14

Good News: We’ve added four more sponsors for West Ohio Agronomy Day since last week: Lena Ag Center from Conover, Precision Ag Services and Precision Planter and Technology from Minster, and Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed! Thank you, thank you, and thank you!! As of last week, we had over 20 folks signed up already for this day of food, fun, fellowship, and lots of information being held on Jan. 14. … and it was only the first week in December. Keep those reservations coming in, folks. You can find the schedule of speakers and registration information at Shelby.osu.edu.

We’ve still got space in our master gardener training class for next spring. Yes, there’s still time for that “early-bird discount.” Registration before Dec. 28 allows you to take the class for $110 rather than the regular cost of $150.

We’ll be meeting every Thursday from Feb. 28 through May 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the training. This will be held at the Shelby County Extension office on Fair Road in Sidney. We’ll start the series with a session on botany and plant propagation and reel from there through things like soils and fertility, invasive species, insects, pollinators, trees, fruits and veggies, container gardening, wildlife, and other exciting topics. The training is fun and very educational. Contact me at 937-498-7239 or send an email to brown.1522@osu.edu to get an application packet. And, Dennis, hi. Hope to see you in the class, too.

There will be a two-part, seven-hour course on basic beekeeping on Friday, Jan. 11 and Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Clark County Extension office in Springfield. The Friday session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. with the Saturday program running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity to learn about the amazing hobby and business of beekeeping. And, maybe a chance for an overnight get-away after the holidays.

This course is designed for the beginning backyard beekeeper to be able to successfully raise bees that first year and beyond. This class also provides a fascinating exploration of honeybee biology and the challenging relationship between the honeybee and the modern beekeeper. The instructors are Fran and Tom Davidson, owners and operators of “Golden Queen Honey,” and certified journeymen beekeepers of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association.

The cost is $40 and includes lunch, handouts, and the beekeeping basics notebook. Deadline for registration is Jan. 4. You can find more information and a registration form at http://clark.osu.edu.

OSU Extension and the Digital Ag team at OSU are hosting “Precision University: In-Season Decisions” to help farmers understand the opportunities and challenges of using data and tools to help make crop management decisions throughout the season. This program will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 9, that Beck’s Hybrid’s, just east of the Farm Science Review location on state Route 40 in London. University and industry experts will share information on the latest tools and technologies to help you make better decisions during the growing season. The event will also feature afternoon breakout sessions on using aerial imagery for decision making and the latest advancements in sprayer nozzle technology.

Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program concluding at 3:30 p.m. The event will also feature vendors on site to share the tools and services they offer. Certified Crop Advisor CEUs will be offered. Speakers for this Precision University are from Kansas State University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Iowa State University, and OSU. Scouting sessions will be offered by Encirca, Airscout, and Beck’s Hybrids. The Equipment & Tech Session will feature Raven Technology, John Deere, and Capstan Ag.

The cost to register for this event is $50 and includes the program, handouts, lunch, and refreshments. The deadline to register is Jan. 2. For more information or to register, visit http://go.osu.edu/PrecisionU.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

