Farm Bureau elects officers

COLUMBUS — Ohio Farm Bureau’s officers and trustees were elected Dec. 7 during the organization’s 100th annual meeting.

Rose Hartschuh, of Sycamore, has been elected Northwest Regional Trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. She will help govern the state’s largest general farm organization and represent Farm Bureau members from Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Lucas, Marion, Mercer, Morrow, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties.

Hartschuh has been active in Farm Bureau for 15 years, having served as Crawford County Farm Bureau’s president, vice president, secretary and chairperson of the county fair and public policy committees. She served on Ohio Farm Bureau’s membership model and public policy committees. She and her husband, Greg, served on the state Young Ag Professionals committee and were the American Farm Bureau 2018 Excellence In Agriculture award-winners. The Hartschuhs farm with Greg’s parents, operating a dairy and raising grain crops, alfalfa and cover crops. They also own and operate an event space in a renovated barn. They are the parents of two young children.

Hartschuh is a graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in ag education. She previously worked as an ag teacher at Bellevue and Mohawk high schools. She is a 4-H adviser and past supervisor of the Soil and Water Conservation District. The Hartshuhs are members of Crossroads Community Church.

