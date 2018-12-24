Sponsors added for West Ohio Agronomy Day

Things are falling together nicely for West Ohio Agronomy Day! We got four more sponsors in this week: Ohio Corn and Wheat; Otte Ag, LLC from Maria Stein; Seed Consultants from Maria Stein Grain; and From the Ground Up Ag Service, LLC from Anna. Registrations have been coming in “fast and furious” this past week, too!

Yep, even though it seems a ways out, what with Christmas this week, Jan. 14, will be here before we know it! That’s the day for all the food, fun, fellowship, and lots of Information at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie! Pesticide Applicator Recertification Credits, the Fertilizer Applicator Recertification training, Continuing Education Units for CCAs … and a whole lot more!! If you haven’t signed up, yet, give me a call at 937-498-7239 or drop me an email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

Our Master Gardener Class for next spring, Thursdays, Feb. 28, through May 2, is also seeing some good progress! Remember that the “early bird” special expires this week on Dec. 28! Contact me to get information and the application!

Mercer County Extension will be hosting the 2019 West Central Ohio Weed Science Day on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Knights of St. John Hall, state Route 119, Maria Stein, beginning at 9 a.m. Dr. Jeff Stachler, Auglaize County Extension educator, and Harold Watters, Extension Agronomic Crop Specialist, will be discussing weed ID, herbicide site of action and weed management stategies. Peggy Hall, eirector, OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program, will also give an explanation of the Noxious Weed Law.

There is no cost to attend the event but, pre-registration is required by Jan. 10. Call the Mercer County Extension Office at 419-586-2179 or email Denny Riethman at riethman.24@osu.edu to reserve your spot for the program. A free lunch will be provided for all those who register along with a 2019 Weed Control Guide. Following the lunch, Dicamba Certification Training will be conducted by BASF.

A week or so ago I mentioned the Precision University at Beck’s Hybrids in London on Jan. 9. If that date doesn’t work, or you’re looking for something along those same lines, there is a Central Ohio Precision Ag Symposium being held in Waldo, Ohio, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s program opens with a discussion regarding where we are in Precision Ag today and ends with a look into the crystal ball. Data management is a “hot topic” in today’s precision agriculture. Dr. John Fulton will share his insights on “Data Considerations in Today’s Crop Production.” You will learn about data security and who can or has access to your information. Artificial intelligence is also changing our industry. Tim Norris will discuss “AI” and share insights from Knox County’s first autonomous tractor.

Afternoon breakout sessions will include manufacturing and technology updates including how to get the most from your in-cab displays, information on “AI,” and Data Security. The $50 registration fee includes a buffet lunch, breaks, and a notebook containing all presentations. Seating is limited, and the registration deadline is Dec. 28. For more information or to download the registration form, go to https://knox.osu.edu/ and look under “County News” or contact the OSU Extension Office in Knox County at 740-397-0401.

Private Pesticide and the Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Trainings are also being held in other counties: Denny will be holding Mercer County’s on Monday, Jan. 21, at the Eagles Lodge on Market street, east end of Celina. The Pesticide Recertification training will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with the Fertilizer Recertification training being from 1 to 2 p.m. The cost is $40. Contact Denny at 419-586-2179 to register.

Jeff will be holding the Auglaize County Training on Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph’s Parish Life Center on West Pearl Street in Wapak. He will hold the FertRecert from 9 to 10 a.m. with the Pesticide Recertification training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. less an hour for lunch-on-your-own from noon-1 p.m. Cost for the FertRecert is $10; $30 for Pesticide only; $40 for both. Contact Jeff at 419-739-6580 to register!

Enjoy the holidays! Our kids won’t be back ‘til Wednesday or so, so I still have time to start my Christmas shopping! Now, I gotta get ‘er done! Merry Christmas to all!

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

