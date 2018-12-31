Enjoying vacation before start of new year

Well, I had a “fun week:” Vacation since Dec. 21, the kids spent last weekend and Christmas on the other side of the state with Kimberly’s family, I did the barn chores … and not a whole lot else! Yes, I was very lazy!

We did get started on farm records for the year – Stanley gave me the information from his chair with his leg up and I entered it into the computer! (Yes, I know records should be kept up-to-date throughout the year, but … time gets away from all of us … ) Of course, I’ve been taking him to physical therapy … and he’s doing well! The knee is still a bit stiff and swollen, but he’s got good movement and is able to get around the house more all the time. It takes time to get a good heal on a knee replacement!!

We do still have space in our Master Gardener Training class for next spring! We got more registrations last week and, if you’re interested, get them in soon!!

As previously noted, we’ll be meeting at our OSU Extension office on Fair Rd. every Thursday from Feb. 28 through May 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the training. Sessions include information on botany and plant propagation, soils and fertility, invasive species, insects, pollinators, trees, fruits and veggies, container gardening, wildlife, and other exciting topics. The cost is $150. Contact me at 937-498-7239 or send an email to brown.1522@osu.edu to get an application packet.

BEEF 509 will be held in Columbus at the Animal Sciences Building on the “Ag Campus” on two consecutive Saturdays in February: the 16th and the 23rd. This program is designed to help raise awareness among producers as to the quality of the beef that is being produced and to help understand pricing levels. I participated in this about three years ago and it was very interesting!!

On the first day, there is a live-animal evaluation and grid-pricing discussion. As I recall, each team then bid on which animal they felt was the “best in the class.” The following week, we got to grade the carcass of our steer and then conduct the various meat cuts. That itself was very interesting! What we thought we had from the on-the-hoof evaluation wasn’t always what we really had once we got inside to see the marbling of the loin, etc.

There are a maximum of 32 spaces available for this program on a first come/first served basis. I know at least two of those should be spoken for by now: A couple of our Shelby County Cattlemen have expressed interest. The cost is $150 for the two-day program. Registration and more information is available at http://u.osu.edu/beefteam/events-programs/. Events are listed in dated order; scroll down the page to Feb. 16, BEEF 509 and click on the link.

Even though I wasn’t in the office, I have been responding to those who are registering for West Ohio Agronomy Day. Yes, we’re getting calls and emails every day! Added to the sponsor list at this point in time is Cargill. They have been a strong supporter over the years and I appreciate their continued support!

Just a quick reminder that if you’re planning to attend the Jan. 14 session in Fort Loramie, I need to get numbers in for lunch by Friday of this week. If you haven’t yet dropped me an email or called the office, please do so soon!! I want to be sure we have enough food for that food, fun, fellowship and lots of Information day! Brown.1522@osu.edu or 937.498.7239. Thanks!!

Have a Happy New Year!! Enjoy what’s left of 2018 and let’s hope for an even better 2019!

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

