The week of New Year’s was busy, followed by time-to-go-back-to-work! Stanley’s sister Sharon was here from Kentucky and stayed a couple nights with us; we hosted Christmas with Kimberly, James, and the grandkids on Sunday and watched the grandkids on New Year’s Eve! On top of that, I was busy getting Stanley to PT and doing the cooking! Thank Heavens Genevieve came over to help! Great times, but I was exhausted!

It’s now January – the official beginning of “Meeting Season!”

Mercer County Extension will be hosting the 2019 West Central Ohio Weed Science Day on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Knights of St. John Hall, state Route 119, Maria Stein, beginning at 9 a.m. Dr. Jeff Stachler, Auglaize County Extension educator, and Harold Watters, Extension Agronomic Crop Specialist, will be discussing Weed ID, Herbicide Site of Action, and Weed Management Stategies. Peggy Hall, Director, OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program, will also give an explanation of the Noxious Weed Law.

There is no cost to attend the event, but preregistration is required by Jan. 10. Call the Mercer County Extension Office at 419-586-2179 or email Denny Riethman at riethman.24@osu.edu to reserve your spot for the program. A free lunch will be provided for all those who register along with a 2019 Weed Control Guide. Following the lunch, Dicamba Certification Training will be conducted by BASF.

“Improving Grain Marketing Plans” is a program designed to help you identify and understand some of the things that can be used in marketing your grain. This program is a series of three meetings being held on Tuesdays: Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Two of the nearest locations will be Darke County Extension from 6 to 9 p.m. at the OSU Learning Center on Wagner Ave in Greenville and Miami County from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami County Dispatch Center on Marybill Drive in Troy.

The cost for this three-part series is $45 per person or $60 per farm. The registration deadline is Jan. 15. You can call the Darke County Extension office at 937-548-5215; the Miami County Extension office number is 937-440-3945. You can find more information at go.osu.edu/grainplan.

Just an early reminder that the West Central Ohio Dairy Luncheon will be meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 16, in New Bremen. OSU Extension Educator Dave Marrison will be presenting on “Preparing to Transition the Farm.”

Reservations have been coming in Fast & Furious for West Ohio Agronomy Day! Mercer Landmark just signed up to be a sponsor this year! I truly appreciate their helping to provide this food, fun, fellowship, and lots of information event!

Yes, there is still time to sign up for the evening program on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the VFW Hall in Sidney. My count is due next week. We’ll start with a light supper and market update at 5 p.m. with the Fertilizer Recertification Training being held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Training will follow and we should be out of there by 10 p.m. Go to Shelby.osu.edu for a copy of the schedule and contact brown.1522@osu.edu or 937-498-7239 to reserve your spot!

Mercer County Extension will be holding their Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification Trainings on Monday, Jan. 21, at the Eagle’s Lodge in Celina. The Pesticide Recert will be from 9 a.m. to noon with the FertRecert from 1 to 2 p.m. $40 for both recertification trainings. Please let Denny know you plan to attend: 419.586.2179.

Auglaize County will be holding its Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification Trainings on Monday, Jan. 28, at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center in Wapak. The FertRert will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. with the Pesticide Recert offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be on-your-own from noon to 1 p.m. There will also be a featured presentation on “Managing Diseases in Corn and Wheat,” a very timely topic!! Once again, the cost for both recertifications is $40. Let Jeff know you plan to attend by Jan. 25: 419-739-6580.

And, yes, there will be more Recertification Trainings coming up in February and March!

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

