Still time to register for West Ohio Agronomy Day

Yes, there is still time to sign up for the evening program of West Ohio Agronomy Day being held next Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the VFW Hall in Sidney! My count is due Tuesday (the 15th). We’ll start with a light supper and market update at 5 p.m. with the Fertilizer Recertification Training being held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Training will follow and I hope to be loading the car 10 p.m.! Go to Shelby.osu.edu for a copy of the schedule and call 937.498.7239 to reserve your spot!

There are other upcoming opportunities for farmers to get their Recertification Credits for their Private Pesticide Applicator and Fertilizer Applicator renewals:

On Monday, Jan. 21, at the Celina Eagles Lodge, Mercer County will be holding a program from 9 a.m. to noon for the Pesticide credits with an additional hour from 1 to 2 p.m. for the Fertilizer credit. It is $40 for both. Contact the Mercer County Extension office at 419-586-2179 to reserve your spot.

Auglaize County Extension will be holding its Agronomy Day on Monday, Jan. 28, at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center on West Pearl Street in Wapak. The Fertilizer Recertification will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with the Pesticide Recertifcation offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (less an hour for “lunch-on-your-own”). A featured presentation will be “Managing Diseases in Corn and Wheat.” Please pre-register by Jan. 25 at pested.osu.edu or by contacting the office at 419-739-6580. The cost is $30 for pesticide credits; $10 for fertilizer credits.

While all those previously mentioned are involved with those “renewing” their licenses, there are a number of folks who are getting ready for that “next generation” to take over! To that end, there are a number of “Pesticide Exam Preparation Classes” being held in the area over the next few months.

Hardin County will be holding a class on Jan. 29 at the Hardin County Extension Office on West Lima Street in Kenton. This class will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee which covers books and refreshments for those enrolled.

The class will emphasize the two main categories that most private pesticide applicators in our area need, which are Core (applying pesticides properly and safely), as well as Category 1 (Grain and Cereal Crops). Resources also will be shared for other categories that are available for certification. You can register for this class at go.osu.edu/hardinpatcrashcourse or call the Hardin County Extension office at 419-674-2297 by Jan. 28.

Denny Riethman will be holding a Pesticide Exam Preparation Class in Mercer County on February 21st, Sam Custer will be holding one in Darke County on March 5, Amanda Bennett will hold a class in Miami County on March 15, and Jeff Stachler will hold a class in Auglaize County on March 27. I’ll try to remind you as these times get closer!

OK, I’ll set pesticide meetings aside for awhile! This week Wednesday, Jan. 16, is the West Central Ohio Dairy Luncheon Series, held at the New Bremen Pizza Hut. The topic of discussion for the program will be “Preparing to Transition the Farm” by David Marrison, OSU Educator from Coshocton County. Lunch on your own begins at 11:30 a.m. with David’s presentation to begin around noon. All are welcome!

Our Master Gardener Training Class being held here in Sidney is a “go!” Classes will be held on Thursdays, Feb. 28, through May 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $110 per person which includes the training manual, lots of materials, and refreshments every session! I think there’s a hand-lens and a T-shirt included in this price, also!

So, if you’ve been on-the-fence about signing up, there’s still time! Contact our office at 937-498-7239 for an application packet! We’d like all registrations in by Feb. 1 so we can get the manuals and other things ordered! Know someone else interested? Share this info and come together!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12-2.jpg

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.