Crop conference set for Feb. 5

The Southern Ohio Specialty Crop Conference will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland, northeast of Cincinnati. This program, held 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., will offer 15 different sessions by OSU College of Ag scientists on topics including fruits, vegetables, pests, and cultural practices. Private pesticide and fertilizer re-certification credits will be available for categories 3, 5, Core, and fertilizer.

The cost for this conference is $50 with a registration deadline of Feb. 1. Space is limited to 75, so no walk-in registration is available. More details and information are available at warren.osu.edu, under “Ag and Natural Resources,” Local Programming.

The 2019 Ohio Beef Cattle Webinar will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. The topic of this year’s program is “Winter Management of the Cow Herd to Ensure a Productive 2019.” This program will be locally hosted in Shelby County.

We’ll be meeting here at the Shelby County Extension Office at 810 Fair Road in Sidney. Please RSVP to let me know you plan to come so I can have enough supplies on hand (which will include snacks!). Thanks!

Darke County is holding an “On Farm Research Review and Planning for 2019” program on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the OSU Extension Learning Center on Wagner Avenue in Greenville, beginning at 9 a.m. They will be doing a review of the research on seeding rate trials, starter fertilizer trials, and manure side-dress trials as well as looking forward to projects for 2019.

The fee is $5 per person and pre-registration is required. Lunch will be provided. Registration deadline is Feb. 6. Contact Sam Custer at custer.2@osu.edu or 937-548-5215 for a copy of the registration flier.

The first February Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Training in this area will be held at Versailles Exempted Village Schools, Marker Road, Versailles in Darke County. Sam will host this program on Monday, Feb. 18, with the Pesticide Recertification from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Fertilizer Recertification from noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $30 for Pesticide training; $10 for fertilizer training; $40 for both. Contact Sam Custer to register: custer.2@osu.edu or 937-548-5215.

Are you or someone you know interested in getting your Private Pesticide Applicator’s License? You can find step-by-step procedures at pested.osu.edu, under “Private Applicators,” and Licensing. Yes, you need to pass a test to get licensed to apply restricted-use pesticides! There are a few “Pesticide Exam Preparation Classes” being held in the area to help you prepare for those tests!

Mercer County Extension will be holding a class on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Central Services Building in Celina, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This class will focus on Core (Safety, Procedures, and more) and Category 1 (Cereal and Grain Crops). Contact Dennis Riethman at Riethman.24@osu.edu or 419-586-2179 to get registered.

There are presently three more classes planned for March in Auglaize, Darke, and Miami Counties …

On the farm, data can be crucial in helping make the right decisions. The recently released eFields 2018 Report offers data about tests done on 95 farms in 25 Ohio counties. The topics researched in the report include nutrient management, seeding, crop management, soil compaction management, remote sensing, and data analysis and management. Each study includes information about weather, soil types, and management practices. You can find more information on this at https://digitalag.osu.edu/efields.

Well, we had a great crowd at our Evening Portion of West Ohio Agronomy Day held last Tuesday at the VFW Post! Fifty-five folks got their recertification trainings for both the Private Pesticide Applicator Licensing and Fertilizer Certification and another 61 did the Fertilizer recertification training! We had a great crowd and the food was good!

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

