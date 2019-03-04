National Holstein president to speak at Ohio convention

WARREN— Ohio Holstein Association President Paul Haskins has announced that Holstein Association USA President Boyd Schaufelberger will be attending and speaking at the Ohio Holstein Convention and Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Avalon Inn and Resort at Warren, Ohio.

He will address the resolution proposed by the Ohio Holstein Association to lower registration fees during this difficult time for registered Holstein Breeders. Schaufelberger is from Schaufine Farms in Greenville, Illinois. His Holstein farm and family were featured in an article in the Sept. 11, 2017, issue of Progressive Dairyman.

Jonathan Lamb, of Oakfield Corners Dairy in Oakfield, New York, will be attending and speaking at the meeting. He is running for the office of vice president of the National Holstein Association. Oakfield Farms consists of three dairies in New York and one in Ohio. They have 8,500 cows milking, 8,000 young stock, transfer approximately 4,000 embryos a year and send 30 young bulls to A.I. They farm 11,000 acres. They will be hosting the Oakfield Corners Spring Sensation Sale at Oakfield, New York, on May 18, 2019. There will be 85 head to sell. Founded in 1966, they are a division of Lamb Farms, Inc.

For information on the meeting contact the Ohio Holstein Association at 330-264-9088; Tom Thorbahn 419-366-8135; Paul Haskins 419-618-4028 or Diana Miley at 330-466-2767.

The schedule for Saturday will be 8 a.m. Ohio Holstein Women’s Association meeting; 8:30 a.m. Resolutions Committee meeting; 9 a.m. Ohio Holstein Association Annual Meeting and Ohio Holstein Junior Association Annual Meeting; 9:30 Ohio Holstein Queen interviews; 10:30 a.m. Ohio Holstein Junior National Work Session; 11 a.m. Board of Directors reorganizational meeting: and 11:30 Awards Luncheon followed by the crowning of the Ohio Holstein Queen and the Ohio Holstein Women’s Fun Auction. Money raised at the auction goes towards scholarships.

Activities on Friday, March 8, 2019, include farm tour stops beginning at 1 p.m. at Hastings Dairy and Rowdy Cow Creamery, the Hastings, at 13181 Claridon Troy road, Burton, Ohio and Klingendale Farm, The Klingensmiths at 6300 Nelson-Mosier Road, Leavittsburg, Ohio. At 5:30 pm. There will be the District 1 Holstein Club Celebration Dinner in the Grand Pavilion at Avalon Inn.

The Ohio Holstein Convention Video Sale will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Pavilion at Avalon Inn. The sale will feature 30 genomic, show type and deep pedigreed consignments. For information contact the Ohio Holstein office 330-264-9088; Daniel Brandt, sale manager 717-821-1238; Randall Kiko 330-831-0174; Ken Janes 330-464-4134 or Chad Griffith 513-543-2315. Cowbuyer will be at the sale!