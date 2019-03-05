Variety of workshops planned for March

Hardin County will be holding their Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Training this Friday, March 8. This will be held at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mount Victory and will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Mark Badertscher at 419-674-2297 to get signed up if you still need the training.

Just a reminder that the 2019 Western Ohio Corn College will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at the Upper Valley Adult Applied Technology Center in Piqua, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Presenters will be some of OSU’s experts in corn production. CCA Credits are available! Pre-registration and Pre-payment of $20 are required by March 6. This includes breakfast, lunch, and materials. For more details and a registration form, go to go.osu.edu/Cphq.

The Ohio State University South Centers is hosting a Blueberry, Bramble, and Wine Grape Pruning School on Thursday, March 14, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and lunch is included. Anyone wishing to attend will need to preregister no later than Friday, March 8. You can find more information at southcenters.osu.edu under “news” at the middle of the page!

Hardin County Master Gardeners will be holding their Spring Garden Seminar “Sustaining Our World Through our Gardens” on Thursday, March 21, at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, West Lima Street in Kenton. Topics this year include The Monarch: Survival of a Species, Weed Identification and Management, Plants & Pollinators, and Why and How to use Native Plants. The program runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $40 and include breakfast, lunch, hand-outs, and door prizes. Active Master Gardener Volunteers will earn five hours of Continuing Education Credits and can get in for $30! The registration deadline is March 14 and the class size is limited. For more information, call 419-674-2297. You can also go to hardin.osu.edu and look under “events.”

Our Fifth Annual “Growing Women in Agriculture – an Empowerment Celebration” will be held on Thursday, March 28, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening will be a blend of educational and fun agricultural information, specifically targeted to the women in our community. New this year is a special pre-event Make-n-Take session by Wasson Nursery on planting a Succulent Garden, beginning at 5 p.m.

The official program begins with heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine sampling, and social time at 6 p.m., followed by our keynote speaker Marlene Eick. Marlene will be talking about “Living Your Story,” where we all strive to reach our goals and meet our own expectations. Marlene has spent the last decade helping others tell their story, working with individuals and companies in agriculture.

You also have the opportunity to participate in two of four break-out sessions: Selling Directly to Consumers with Jess Campbell, owner of Carrol Creek Farms, LLC; Addressing Misconceptions about Food with Jennifer Coleman of the Ohio Soybean Council; Girl Power: What does it mean to be a woman in Agriculture? presented by Rose Hartschuh, who will share that no matter what the role, women play an important part in agriculture’s success; and Farm and Family Photography with Lindsey Whetstone, a local photographer who will provide tips, ideas and inspiration on how to capture your life’s special moments.

The cost is $20 per person, with an additional $25 for the optional pre-event make-n-take class. A portion of this fee will support Rustic Hope Shed in Russia. Registration deadline is this Friday, March 8, with breakout sessions being filled on a first come-first served basis. You can download the registration brochure at www.shelbyswcd.org or stop by our office. You can also call Jill Smith at 877-775-7642 or Sophie Hurley at 937-492-6520 for more information.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

