Anna FFA celebrates Ag Week

Sophomore members in the Livestock Science class of the Anna FFA raised six pigs from September to November 2018. The pigs were separated into three pens and given three different feeds: commercial show feed, regular show feed, and show feed with additives. The students tested rate of gain and which feed would give the best overall show appearance. In November the students learned how hog meat is cut and how sausage is made, which was demonstrated with one of the pigs that was raised.

Anna FFA member Tyler Zimpfer was elected as the 2018-2019 State FFA Vice President At Large at the 90th Ohio FFA State Convention.

Along with renovation at the school, the Anna FFA had the ability to build a new greenhouse. This new greenhouse will allow the chapter to house more products efficiently. The greenhouse was completed just in time for the start of the flower sale. There are several different products being added to the sale. The 2019 FFA flower sale will begin on April 29 and goes through May 16.