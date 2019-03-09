Sidney FAA plans activities

SIDNEY — The Sidney FFA will be participating in National FFA Week by holding various activites throughout the week.
These activities include: Straw Bale Toss, Hidden Emblem Contest, Kindergarten Coloring Contest, Officer Dinner at The Bridge, Ag Breakfast and Pizza and BW3’s Parties.
The entire school will be encouraged to participate with spirit days such as Camo Day, Red, White & Blue Day, Dress Like a Farmer Day, Blue & Gold Day.
The Sidney FFA competed at the District Job interview Contest. Participants included, left to right, Makali Gibson, Allie Herrick, Autumne Johnson. These individuals worked hard to prepare resumes, cover letters, follow up letters and practice their interviewing skills.
The following Sidney FFA members attended National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, left to right, Nate Eichelberger, Makali Gibson, Allie Herrick, Zoe Brant, & Autumne Johnson. On the trip they saw keynote speakers, visited the Indianapolis Children’s Museum, Top-Golf, Tour of DeBrands Chocolate and escaped from an Escape Room!
Sidney FFA sent four members to the Anna Leadership night including, left to right, Jacob Skelly, Andrew Henderson, Rebekah Roller and Zoe Brant. These members participated in activities that enhanced leadership and team-building skills. They also worked with Ohio FFA Officers to complete tasks relating to the FFA & agriculture.