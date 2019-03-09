Sidney FAA plans activities

SIDNEY — The Sidney FFA will be participating in National FFA Week by holding various activites throughout the week.

These activities include: Straw Bale Toss, Hidden Emblem Contest, Kindergarten Coloring Contest, Officer Dinner at The Bridge, Ag Breakfast and Pizza and BW3’s Parties.

The entire school will be encouraged to participate with spirit days such as Camo Day, Red, White & Blue Day, Dress Like a Farmer Day, Blue & Gold Day.