Jackson Center-UVCC FFA hosts annual banquet

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center-UVCC FFA hosted its annual member-parent banquet in the cafeteria at Jackson Center Local Schools on Sunday, March 31. Students, community members and supporters were recognized for their hard work over the year by recognizing various accomplishments and awards.

Award winners at this annual event were:

• Star Greenhand: Wyatt Burch

• Star Chapter Degree: Carson Regula

• Star in Agriscience: Garrett Prenger

• Star in Agribusiness: Katie Sosby

• Outstanding Service Award: Lexi Schmiesing

• Outstanding Senior Eagle: Katie Sosby

• Honorary Chapter Member: Dianne Ware

The Jackson Center-UVCC FFA Chapter is a satellite of the Upper Valley Career Center.