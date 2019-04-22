Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA greenhouse opening

FORT LORAMIE – For the past several weeks, the Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA chapter has prepared for its annual greenhouse and mulch sale.

From February through March, members were actively involved in planting, potting and caring for a variety of flowers, vegetables and greenery. Throughout the growing season, members also were responsible for watering and pruning the plants. This experience not only teachings students about floriculture and greenhouse industries but also the fundamentals of running and maintaining a business.

The greenhouse will be opened on April 25. Their hours are from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Mulch will be available on Saturdays only. Both sales will conclude on May 18.