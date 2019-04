ANNA — The Anna FFA program will be having its annual greenhouse sale running through Friday, May 17, or while supplies last. The new greenhouse, which is located on the west side of the Agriculture Annex, will be open for sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and on Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

For any questions, contact Tim Zimpfer or Sarah Heilers at 937-394-2011 ext. 182 or by email at sheilers@annaschools.org.