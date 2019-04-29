Fundraisers planned

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Sidney Culvers are teaming up for two fundraisers.

On Thursday, May 2, a “Scoops of Thanks Day” will be held. Customers can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.

The second event is planned for Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the Versailles FFA during the Dine With Us event.

For those unable to attend the event, text Culvers to 27722 to donate to the FFA.

Culvers is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 2575 Michigan St., Sidney.