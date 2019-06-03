Soil testing kits available at extension office

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Extension office now has soil testing kits available for sale.

Kits are $11 (cash or check) that includes tax and can be picked up at our office during normal business hours, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or mailed with an added charge to cover postage.

Testing is available for gardens, home lawns, farm fields, and commercial horticulture operations. Each sample is analyzed for water pH, Mehlich buffer lime requirement, and for phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and calcium by the Mehlich 3 (ICP) test. The final report includes the chemical analysis of the soil along with lime and fertilizer recommendations for the crop specified. For agronomic crops, Mehlich 3 zinc, copper and sulfur are also reported. Several optional tests are also available at an additional charge.

Analysis is done by a non-biased university soil testing laboratory at Penn State University. Instructions and a soil testing fact sheet are included. The resident collects the samples and then mails it directly to Penn State in the envelope provided. A copy of the results will also be sent to extension office.

Anyone who would like a soil testing kit mailed to them should send a check made out to OSU Extension Shelby County, 810 Fair Road, Sidney, OH 45365. Total cost, including postage: one kit – $11.70, two kits – $22.90, three kits – $34.65. If you need more kits or are not sure how many kits you need, call the office so they can help determine the correct quantity for what is being tested and the mailing charge.