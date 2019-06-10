Dairy margin coverage meeting planned

SIDNEY — Shelby County FSA, Miami County FSA and OSU Extension of Miami County are joining together to have an information meeting covering the new Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Program. The joint meeting will be held at the Shelby County Ag Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

DMC, which replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy (MPP-Dairy), offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

Many changes have been made to the dairy safety net, including changes in coverage levels, premiums and discounts, feed cost calculations, and more. Join OSU Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency for a free program to learn about the DMC and how to use decision tools to evaluate your farm’s coverage options and costs.

The signup period for DMC opens June 17, 2019, and runs through Sept. 20, 2019.