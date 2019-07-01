Jaqueth hired as a new agriculture professor

CELINA — The Wright State University Lake Campus Agriculture Program has announced the addition of Dr. Aubrey Jaqueth to its faculty.

Jaqueth has been hired as an aAssistant professor and will be teaching a wide array of courses in the agriculture program. Her primary focus will be animal science and livestock production. She also brings experience coaching agriculture contest teams and has worked extensively with community educational events for livestock producers.

Jaqueth earned her most recent degree, a PhD in Animal Science, from the University of Maryland and joins Wright State after completing a year as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Minnesota. Her primary research interests include equine nutrition and pasture management. Jaqueth also holds degrees in Dairy Science and Agricultural Leadership.

“Jaqueth will start her new position in August and we look forward to expanding our program and course offerings in Agriculture, with her on-board,” said Wright State Lake Campus Agriculture Program Director Dr. Greg Homan,