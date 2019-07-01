Plainfield Farms take home top honors

DOVER — Plainfield Farms, Don, Danette and Ben Simpson and Family, Belmont, Ohio, took home the Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor Award banners from the Ohio Holstein Association District 3 Open Invitational Holstein Show held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds, Dover, Ohio. Their first prize aged cow, Harvue Windhammer Franki-ET was selected as grand champion and senior champion in the open show. She is sired by Gillette Windhammer-ET. Franki and her daughter, Plainfield Solomon Fancy-ET won the dam and daughter class. Reserve grand champion and intermediate champion of the open show is Jacobs Sid Bubble-ET, first place senior two year old, shown by Plainfield Farms. Her sire is Pine-Tree Sid-ET.

Reserve senior champion of the open show is Hard-Razor ATW Westlyn, the first place five-year-old shown by Isabel Seibert, Uhrichsville, Ohio. She is sired by Maple-Downs IGW Atwood-ET. Reserve intermediate champion of the open show is Toppglen Defiant Wowee, first place senior three-year-old shown by Logan Topp, Toppglen Holsteins, New Bremen, Ohio, and sired by Scientific B Defiant-ET.

Toppglen Jacoby Wooka-ET, first place fall calf, garnered junior champion honors in the open show. Shown by Logan Topp, she was sired by Cycle Doorman Jacoby-ET. Reserve junior champion in the open show was the winning spring yearling, MS Sid Beauty PF Bourbon-ET shown by Plainfield Farms. She is sired by Val-Bisson Doorman-ET.

In the Junior Show, grand champion and intermediate champion awards went to the senior three-year-old, Toppglen Defiant Wowee-ET shown by Logan Topp, New Bremen, Ohio. She is sired by Scientific B Defiant-ET. Reserve grand champion and senior champion of the junior show is the first place five-year-old, Hard-Razor ATW Westlyn-Et, shown by Isabel Seibert, Uhrichsville, Ohio. She is sired by Maple-Downs IGW Atwood-ET.

Reserve intermediate champion of the junior show is the first place senior two-year-old, Toppglen Atwood Winner-ET shown by Logan Topp and sired by Maple-Downs IGW Atwood-ET. Reserve senior champion of the junior show is the second place five year old, MS-Rose-Vue Aaron Pamela shown by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio. She is sired by Rose-Vue Aftershock Aaron-ET.

Toppglen Jacoby Wooka took home the Junior Champion awards in the junior show. A fall calf, she was shown by Logan Topp and sired by Cycle Doorman Jacoby-ET. Reserve junior champion of the junior show was Richman CA Maema-Red shown by Gage Workman, Belmont, Ohio. She is sired by EK-STJ California-Red.

Junior showmanship winners were 1. Gage Workman 2. Ella Seibert 3. Quinn Schwartz. Senior showmanship winners were 1. Logan Topp 2. Aaron Carle 3. Isabel Seibert. Participating in the PeeWee Showmanship class was Paige Kemp, Layla Schwartz and Aubrey Grove. Ohio Holstein Queen Kinley Topp, Botkins, Ohio, judged showmanship and passed out awards and ribbons.

Judge for the show was Keith Topp, Toppview Holsteins, Botkins, Ohio. A total of 49 registered Holsteins paraded the ring, were placed and received awards.