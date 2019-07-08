Kiko Atwood Diane takes home awards

LISBON — Kiko Atwood Diane was “udderly” awesome as she paraded the show ring at the Northeast Ohio District 1 and 2 Holstein Show held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds Lisbon, Ohio.

After winning the first place blue ribbon in the junior three-year-old class she would be named the grand champion and intermediate champion of both the open show and the junior show by Judge Phillip Topp, Toppview Holsteins, Botkins, Ohio. She was also best bred and owned. She was shown by Elizabeth Kiko, R & P Kiko Family Farms, Salem, Ohio. She is sired by Maple-Downs I G W Atwood-ET.

Reserve grand champion and reserve intermediate champion in the open show was Express SMD Armani Tassle, the first place senior three year old shown by Todd Unkefer and Damion Wallace, Columbiana, Ohio. Reserve grand champion and reserve intermediate champion in the junior show was EZ-Witt Netflix & Chill, the senior two year old shown by Lauren L’Amoreaux, Louisville, Ohio. Both were sired by Mr. Apples Armani-ET.

Senior champion in the open show was the winning four-year-old Beardsley Atwood Gwynne-Et shown by Jim Beardsley, Damascus, Ohio. Reserve senior champion open show was the second place four-year-old Whiteleather Cvet 2632, sired by Sonnek GC Corvette-ET, and shown by Whiteleather Farms, Minerva, Ohio. Senior champion in the junior show was the four-year-old Ms D Angel Dezirai-ET shown by Lindsey L’Amoreaux, Louisville, Ohio, and sired by Maple-Downs I G W Atwood-ET. Reserve senior champion in the junior show was the aged cow, Wendon Windbrook Mercy-ET shown by Cora Gunkelman, Medina, Ohio. Honorable mention went to the five-year-old Ms Rose-Vue Aaron Pamela shown by Aaon Carle, East Rochester, Ohio.

Junior champion in the open show was the fall calf, Kiko Doorman Mylia, shown by R & P Kiko Family Farms, Salem, Ohio. She is sired by Val-Bisson Doorman-ET. Reservejunior champion in the open show was the spring yearling, Riceton Crush Iris shown by Riceton Farm, Farmdale, Ohio, sired by Maverick Crush. Honorable mention went to the winter calf, Jenneil Diamondback Gracia shown by Victoria and Emily Deam, Sugarcreek, Ohio. Junior champion in the junior show was the summer yearling, Kiko Diamondback Mitzi shown by Elizabeth Kiko, Salem, Ohio. Reserve junior champion in the junior show was the fall yearling, OVD Awesome Lyric-Red shown by Zachery Logan, Farmdale, Ohio. Honorable mention went to the spring yearling, Kiko Doorman Marlyn shown by Elizabeth Kiko.

Premier breeder award went to Whiteleather Farms, Minerva, Ohio. Premeir exhibitor was Jim and Evan Kiko, Kiko Farms LLP, Paris, Ohio.

Placings in the showmanship contests:

• Senior showmanship: 1. Elizabeth Kiko 2. Preston Sheets 3. Zach Logan 4. Lindsay L’Amoreaux 5. Tim Gunkelman.

• Intermediate showmanship: 1. Lauren L’Amoreaux 2. Peyton Corson. Junior showmanship: 1. Carli Binckley 2. Grant Corson 3. Maddie Neville 4. Justin Landes 5. Zachary Norris.

• Supreme showman was Lauren L’Amoreaux.

A total of 88 top quality registered Holsteins were exhibited. Ribbons and awards were passed out by Lindsay L’Amoreaux, runner-up Ohio Holstein Queen; Katy Jo Hass, Ashtabula County Dairy Princess and Tess Neville, Columbiana County Dairy Princess. Class placings and pictures can be found on Dairy Agenda Today.