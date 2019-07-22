Little Mr and Miss crowned

SIDNEY — Several dolled-up little girls and boys vied for the title of the 2019 Shelby County Fair Little Mister and Miss on Sunday, the opening day of the Shelby County Fair.

Of the 14 girls and six boys competing, judges could only name one boy Little Mister and one girl Little Miss. Each child answered questions and some sang on the stage during the ceremony. The 3- to 5-year-olds were judged on their poise, personality and how well they answered questions.

The two young winners were cousins. Oliver Bensman, 4, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman, of Sidney, was named Shelby County Fair Little Mister. Emma Bensman, 5, daughter of James and Tori Bensman, of Anna, was crowned Shelby County Fair Little Miss.

Oliver started off his interview somewhat shy with Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee who is a Shelby County Library IT tech and librarian at the Fort Loramie Library. But he broke enough out of his shy mood to sing “I had a little turtle” for the large crowd gathered in the free entertainment tent.

“I was very nervous and excited,” Oliver said. He told the Sidney Daily News he was surprised to win and that he didn’t practice before the contest.

Oliver’s mom Sheila said she was surprised he sang his song because he is a “pretty shy boy” but that she was proud of him.

Emma enthusiastically sang “My favorite things” for contest attendees during her time with Wood. When other contestants sang their songs she danced while sitting in her chair in the back ground.

She was also surprised and very excited to win the title and admitted to being a little nervous during her interview. Emma’s mother Tori noted that the two winners are cousins and that it was pretty neat they both won.

“I’m super proud of her. She did a good job!” Tori said.

All of the contestants received T-shirts and food coupons, and the winners received a trophy, a sash with the title of Little Mister or Little Miss printed on it, and $50, provided by Clancy’s. Judges were Rachel Hale, executive director of the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center; Natalie Buzzard, general manager of the Sidney Daily News; and Mel Wildermuth, vice president of Administrative Duties at Clancy’s.

The other contestants were Brynna Reese, 5, daughter of Brian and Mary Beth Reese; Britton Yinger, 4, daughter of Jake and Breezy Yinger; Natalie Pence, 4, daughter of John and Abby Pence; Delaney Vaubel, 3, daughter of Ryan and Emily Vaubel; Caroline Morris, 5, daughter of Jeff and Amy Morris; Amelia Dearth, 4, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry Dearth; Nyk Castillo, 3, daughter of Bill and Cami Frey; Pascale Billing, 4, daughter of Logan and Gretchen Billing; Emma Middleton, 4, daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton; Nova Canan, 5 , daughter of Jon and Carmen Canan; Aubrey Huelskamp, 5, daughter of Doug and Rachel Huelskamp; Kalli Jess, 5, daughter or Erica Richie and Kevin Jess; Ariavna Sharp, 3, daughter or Marilyn Knief; Emma Bensman, 5, daughter of James and Tori Bensman; Oliver Bensman, 4, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman; Joseph Brown, 5, son of Charity Bodenmiller; Wyatt Doak, 4 son of Kyle and Kelli Doak; Elijah Heilers, 5, son of Aaron and Sarah Heilers; Everet Lemly, 4, son of Jason and Jessica Lemly; and Simon Bensman, 4, son of James and Tori Bensman.

Gary Strasser, manager of Clancy’s restaurant, is pictured with winners Oliver Bensman, 4, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman, of Sidney, who was named Shelby County Fair Little Mister of the Shelby County Fair, and Emma Bensman, 5, daughter of James and Tori Bensman, of Anna, who was crowned Shelby County Fair Little Miss of the Shelby County Fair Sunday night. The two young winners were cousins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_GarywithWinners.jpg Gary Strasser, manager of Clancy’s restaurant, is pictured with winners Oliver Bensman, 4, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman, of Sidney, who was named Shelby County Fair Little Mister of the Shelby County Fair, and Emma Bensman, 5, daughter of James and Tori Bensman, of Anna, who was crowned Shelby County Fair Little Miss of the Shelby County Fair Sunday night. The two young winners were cousins. Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, hands newly crowned winner Emma Bensman, 5, daughter of James and Tori Bensman, of Anna, who was named Shelby County Fair Little Miss of the Shelby County Fair, her trophy and sash Sunday night at the end of the competition. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_LittleEmmaBensman-copy.jpg Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, hands newly crowned winner Emma Bensman, 5, daughter of James and Tori Bensman, of Anna, who was named Shelby County Fair Little Miss of the Shelby County Fair, her trophy and sash Sunday night at the end of the competition. Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, hands newly crowned winner Oliver Bensman, 4, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman, of Sidney, who was named Shelby County Fair Little Mister of the Shelby County Fair, his trophy and sash Sunday night at the end of the competition. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_OliverBensman.jpg Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, hands newly crowned winner Oliver Bensman, 4, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman, of Sidney, who was named Shelby County Fair Little Mister of the Shelby County Fair, his trophy and sash Sunday night at the end of the competition. Natalie Pence, 4, daughter of John and Abby Pence, of Anna, talks with Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, during her interview in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_NatlaiePence.jpg Natalie Pence, 4, daughter of John and Abby Pence, of Anna, talks with Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, during her interview in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest. Elijah Heilers, 5, son of Aaron and Sarah Heilers, of Anna, answers questions for Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, during his interview in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_ElisahHeilers.jpg Elijah Heilers, 5, son of Aaron and Sarah Heilers, of Anna, answers questions for Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, during his interview in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest. Six boys, all between 3 and 5 years old, who competed for the title of Little Mr. in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest Sunday evening. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_LittleMrContestants.jpg Six boys, all between 3 and 5 years old, who competed for the title of Little Mr. in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest Sunday evening. There were 14 girls, all between 3 and 5 years old, who competed for the title Little Miss in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest Sunday evening. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_LittleMiss.jpg There were 14 girls, all between 3 and 5 years old, who competed for the title Little Miss in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest Sunday evening. Amelia Dearth, 4, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry Dearth, of Sidney, talks to Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, during her interview in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_AngelaDearth.jpg Amelia Dearth, 4, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry Dearth, of Sidney, talks to Becki Wood, the ceremony’s emcee, during her interview in the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair contest.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

